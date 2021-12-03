Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Jadestone Energy to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £364.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

