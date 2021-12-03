Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.20. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 1,094,429 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 973.74% and a negative return on equity of 183.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 6,865.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,583,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 188.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 193.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,790,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health in the second quarter worth $1,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,334,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 472,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

