Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 4.2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.50. 2,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,239,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 691,831 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

