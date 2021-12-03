Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 6,748 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.26. 472,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,219. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
