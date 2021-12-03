Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 6,748 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total value of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.26. 472,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,219. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

