JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bradesco Corretora

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 153,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. JBS has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

