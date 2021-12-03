JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bradesco Corretora

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:JBSAY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. 153,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. JBS has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
JBS Company Profile
