Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.29 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.60) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($3.86) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.73 ($3.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of €2.63 ($2.99).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

