Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.47 ($14.17).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.68 ($11.00) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.23 and its 200 day moving average is €9.06. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.