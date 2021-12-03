Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $387.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.42.

NYSE:DECK opened at $404.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.34. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $269.82 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,725,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

