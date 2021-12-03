Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCHP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $88.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,012 shares of company stock worth $8,456,838. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.