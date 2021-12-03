Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for StoneX Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SNEX opened at $62.40 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $247,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock worth $3,197,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

