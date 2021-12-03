Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.