Jefferies Financial Group Trims OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Target Price to C$3.49

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.83 to C$3.49 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGI. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.50.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 9.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$749.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

