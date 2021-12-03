JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

