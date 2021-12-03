JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

