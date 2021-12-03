JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Get JFrog alerts:

FROG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 1,168,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. JFrog has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 0.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JFrog by 22.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JFrog by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JFrog by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.