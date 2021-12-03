JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to Outperform by CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 169.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in JinkoSolar by 59.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in JinkoSolar by 45.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 291.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

