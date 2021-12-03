JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.94 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

