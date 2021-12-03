JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $145,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after acquiring an additional 551,348 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $357.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $364.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. UBS Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.95.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

