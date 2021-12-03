JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JOAN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,374. JOANN has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

