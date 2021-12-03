JOE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.55 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00005028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. JOE has a market cap of $354.61 million and approximately $23.55 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00063162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00092631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.08 or 0.07840680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,766.30 or 0.99823890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002734 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 130,940,317 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

