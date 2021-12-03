John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:HEQ opened at $13.03 on Friday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

