Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 316,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $69.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

