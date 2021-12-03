Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 4,233 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $183.52 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.77.

