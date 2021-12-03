Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

