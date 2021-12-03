Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $890,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,384 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 19.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,847,042 shares of company stock valued at $700,275,070 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.40. The company has a market cap of $377.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

