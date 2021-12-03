Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.