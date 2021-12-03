Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,235. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $81.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

