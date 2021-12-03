Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $157.09 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $147.69 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $413.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

