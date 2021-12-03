Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $157.09 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $147.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a market cap of $413.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.