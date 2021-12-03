Jon Gourlay Acquires 92,306 Shares of SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) Stock

SciDev Limited (ASX:SDV) insider Jon Gourlay purchased 92,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,998.90 ($42,856.36).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About SciDev
