JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.33.

TSE CS traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.70. 1,563,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,411. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.34.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

