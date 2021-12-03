JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $18.37.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

