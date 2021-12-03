JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SINGY opened at $7.01 on Monday. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

