JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SINGY opened at $7.01 on Monday. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
