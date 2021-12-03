JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

