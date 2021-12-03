Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Director Henry Yu Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Director Henry Yu sold 4,000 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $16,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Henry Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Henry Yu sold 4,010 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $15,238.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNDI. Noble Financial began coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846,918 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

