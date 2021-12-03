Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises 0.8% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $278.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $238.04 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.00.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.