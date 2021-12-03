Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.