Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64.

