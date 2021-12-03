KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 363 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

