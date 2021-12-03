KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,144,829,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,732,000 after acquiring an additional 147,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.25.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $238.42 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $247.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.19.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

