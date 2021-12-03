KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,620,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.85.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $231.97 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $197.63 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.88 and a 200-day moving average of $233.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

