KCS Wealth Advisory Has $980,000 Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.10% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 106.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 116,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 64.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 87,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.59 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 138,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.