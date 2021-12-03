KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 242 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.