KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Holdings Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,836,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,143 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.33% of KE worth $380,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 13.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 102.67 and a beta of -1.34. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

