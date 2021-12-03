Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $45,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 204.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 110,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 74,272 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.