Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 24,493 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 335,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,069,000 after acquiring an additional 227,939 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

