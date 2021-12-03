Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 42,227 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,227 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

XOM opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

