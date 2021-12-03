Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $89,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $313.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.