Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $40.85 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1,216.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

