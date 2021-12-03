Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Boosted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 211,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 332.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $5,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,312. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.